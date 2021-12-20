iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Vaccine Is A Sword, Not A Shield – Karim

Photo Credit: Twitter/@ProfAbdoolKarim

9 hours ago 1 min read

COVID-19 vaccines do not stop infection but help the body fight off the virus, according to epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim.

There’s been some confusion, with many questioning the efficacy of vaccines.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 15,465 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is recommending people do not take the J&J vaccine.

It found that the J&J vaccine can cause blood clots. While it’s rare, it can be fatal, which is making people wary of taking the J&J booster.

However, Barry Jacobson of the SA Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis says the risk is extremely low.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NSRI On High Alert

9 hours ago
1 min read

Party Making Arrangements To Pay ANC Staff – Mashatile

9 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 465 New COVID-19 Cases

9 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 20 713 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Give Criminals Hell – Cele

3 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Ruling Will Have Implications On Corrections System – DCS

3 days ago
SABC
1 min read

Hlaudi Motsoeneng Ordered To Pay SABC R11.5m

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 24 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Vaccinate Before Travelling – Phaahla

4 days ago
1 min read

Correctional Services Appeals Zuma’s Medical Parole Ruling

4 days ago
1 min read

SAHRC Appeals For Calm After Ruling Ordering Zuma Back To Jail

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NSRI On High Alert

9 hours ago
1 min read

Vaccine Is A Sword, Not A Shield – Karim

9 hours ago
1 min read

Party Making Arrangements To Pay ANC Staff – Mashatile

9 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 465 New COVID-19 Cases

9 hours ago