Vaccine Is A Sword, Not A Shield – Karim

COVID-19 vaccines do not stop infection but help the body fight off the virus, according to epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim.
There’s been some confusion, with many questioning the efficacy of vaccines.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 15,465 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is recommending people do not take the J&J vaccine.
It found that the J&J vaccine can cause blood clots. While it’s rare, it can be fatal, which is making people wary of taking the J&J booster.
However, Barry Jacobson of the SA Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis says the risk is extremely low.
