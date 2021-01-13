iAfrica

Vaccine Fearmongering Must Stop – Karim

152228087 - covid-19 corona virus syring vaccine

11 mins ago 1 min read

Fake news about the coronavirus has become a problem on social media.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, says people need to stop fearmongering around the vaccine.

He says while no one will be forced to take it, people must have the correct information. 

Dr Abdool Karim explained that he believed there were three groups of people who are hesitant about taking the vaccine,.

The first group just don’t know enough about it he said. 

Karim says the second group are concerned as a result of misinformation.

Karim says the third group is those deliberately anti-vaccine and that they are the ones who often end up spreading the misinformation. 

South Africa’s expected to begin the rollout of vaccines this month.

