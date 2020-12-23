iAfrica

Vaccine Apathy Hinders Nigeria’s Fight Against Yellow Fever

19 mins ago 1 min read

More than 170 people have died from yellow fever outbreaks in Nigeria this year, despite vaccines being available since 2004.  A preference among some Nigerians for traditional, herbal medicine is part of the problem. But experts said apathy to vaccines in rural areas is the biggest challenge.  Nigeria has had the yellow fever vaccine since 2004 and offers it free for children. But since 2017, outbreaks of yellow fever have left scores dead and many others suffering. Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, the executive chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said many parents fail to get their children vaccinated. The Nigerian federal government plans to carry out a massive yellow fever immunization campaign across five high-risk yellow fever states starting mid-January.

SOURCE: VOA

