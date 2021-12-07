Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC

The South African Medical Research Council is warning against reading too much into early Omicron reports and urges people to get their vaccinations.
It says early data is based on a very small number of patients.
“Vaccination is still our only serious protection against it and if we had a higher rate of vaccination then we would see even fewer admissions,” he said.
“So I don’t think we should for a moment think that our hospitals are not going to be overwhelmed, they will be, because remember in past waves people could not get a hospital bed and so if we have fewer admissions in this wave, I can tell you that those beds that become available are going to be rapidly taken up by people who could not get a hospital bed before. We should still prepare for a rough time in this fourth wave.”
