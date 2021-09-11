Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla is urging voters to ensure they’re vaccinated before the election date to minimise the spread of Covid-19.
He was speaking at a weekly media briefing on Friday morning.
South Africa is preparing to hold the local government elections in the next few weeks.
“We advise voters and candidates to vaccinate to ensure we have safe local government elections,” Phaahla said.
Government launched a new vaccination self-booking system.
Government launched a new vaccination self-booking system.
Phaahla says this will give people more flexibility regarding booking times and venues.
However, people will still not be able to choose the type of vaccine they receive.
