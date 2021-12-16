iAfrica

Vaccinate Before Travelling – Phaahla

GCIS

10 seconds ago

Health Minister Joe Phaahla is calling on all travellers to get vaccinated before travelling in order to protect the family members they will be visiting.

Phaahla toured vaccine sites around Gauteng on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has confirmed the province’s fourth wave has reached its peak and is stabilising. 

“The fourth wave in Gauteng is decelerating, it is slowing down, in other words, whereas we saw a very sharp increase in the numbers in the first two and a half weeks of the fourth wave, we are now seeing that the numbers are decelerating,” he said.

“The numbers are still high but they are slowing down.”

