Mon. Jun 8th, 2020

Vaal Dam Levels Below 50%, Residents Urged To Use Water Sparingly

Vaal Dam. Picture: EWN.

Gauteng residents are being urged to use less water as levels at the Vaal Dam dip to a record 48.9% low.

The Department of Water and Sanitation on Sunday said it was concerned about the Vaal and other dams, which form part of the Integrated Vaal River System.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau said this time last year, the Vaal Dam was 71.5% full.

He said national water storage had also declined from 70.3% to 70.1%: “It is a cause for concern because in the midst of the response to COVID-19, it implies that there will be a significant impact on water availability due to excessive water use and we would like to encourage water users within Gauteng and other provinces that depend on the Integrated Vaal River System to continue to be conservative in their water usage.”

