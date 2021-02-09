iAfrica

Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall

3 hours ago 1 min read

Weeks of persistent heavy rain have improved the country’s largest water system as the Vaal Dam is full.

The Integrated Vaal River System is critical as it supplies key entities such as Sasol and Eskom.

It also provides water to the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.

The rainfall has also increased levels at the Grootdraai, Bloemhof and Sterkfontein dams.

