Apr 25, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

V&A Waterfront Presents 100 Beautiful Things

Apr 25, 2020 1 min read

Share with your network!

In celebration of South African creativity, the V&A Waterfront has partnered with Platform Creative Agency to showcase inspirational works of beauty (projects, products, or experiences) by South African creatives for the next 100 days. Submissions from the public are welcome, and the chosen works will be exhibited online initially, culminating in a physical display later this year. The features fall into five themes: Designing with Compassion, Sustainable Design, Future Thinking, South African Essence and Simply Beautiful. They’ll include everything from fashion and furniture to social and environmental projects, food initiatives, medical and technological innovation, virtual platforms and travel or entertainment experiences.

SOURCE: VISI

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Forty Years Ago Bob Marley Paid His Own Way to Play Zimbabwe’s Iconic Independence Concert

Apr 25, 2020
1 min read

Quarantine Playlists: Weekly Dose of Inspiration from Past Design Indaba Speakers

Apr 25, 2020
1 min read

How Fashion Historian Teleica Kirkland is Transforming What We Know about Clothing from the African Diaspora

Apr 25, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

Forty Years Ago Bob Marley Paid His Own Way to Play Zimbabwe’s Iconic Independence Concert

Apr 25, 2020
1 min read

V&A Waterfront Presents 100 Beautiful Things

Apr 25, 2020
1 min read

Quarantine Playlists: Weekly Dose of Inspiration from Past Design Indaba Speakers

Apr 25, 2020
1 min read

How Fashion Historian Teleica Kirkland is Transforming What We Know about Clothing from the African Diaspora

Apr 25, 2020