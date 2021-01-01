iAfrica

V&A Waterfront Good Night Fridays Podcasts

Image: supplied

4 hours ago

The V&A Waterfront’s Good Night Fridays’ return with new, fresh conversations

  • Episode two     Friday 13 August           Sole Stories – exploring sneaker culture.
  • Episode three   Friday 20 August           Body Poetry – talking homegrown dance culture
  • Episode four     Friday 27 August           Soul Food – music and food, Mzansi style.

The V&A Waterfront’s Good Night Fridays is back, this time with an insightful and entertaining series of weekly podcasts that seeks to explore some of Cape Town’s sub-cultures and the people behind them.

Every Friday in August from 6pm, listeners are invited to engage in a range of discussions with hosts Kuhle Adams and Mathew Kieser on streaming platforms such as V&A Waterfront YouTube page, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

In episode 2 on 13 August, Sole Stories will explore the history of Cape Town’s sneaker culture, with DJ and prolific sneaker collector Chris Jack and art director Ricky Xzavier Kunene. For episode 3 on 20 August, choreographer Snethemba Mbatha and award-winning dancer Lee-Shane Booysen join the hosts to talk Body Poetry, the dance culture in Cape Town and South Africa. For episode 4 on 27 August, Soul Food, we examine the relationship between music and food together with jazz musician Mandisi Dyantyis and Pitso Chauke of Pitso’s Kitchen fame.

Hosted by TV presenter, Kuhle Adams and clothing designer, Mathew Kieser. Both these extraordinary talents will hang out with our awesome guests allowing for a natural, energy filled insightful conversation to take place.

Tinyiko Mageza, Executive Manager of Marketing at the V&A Waterfront says, “Over the years the V&A Waterfront has served as a platform for creative expressions, be it through its successful buskers’ program, its Art in Public program, and being home to Africa’s largest museum of contemporary art, the Zeitz MOCAA. The V&A Waterfront’s Good Night Friday’s is a podcast made for the curious by the curious. It is a platform that takes a deeper dive into the sub-cultures that shape popular culture. We do so by creating an authentic space for conversations that shine a spotlight on the creative people of this vibrant city and our waterfront neighbourhood.”

