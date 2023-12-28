V&A Waterfront Appeals Decision To Pull Permit For Fireworks Display

It’s not clear yet whether Capetonians will be able to experience the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the V&A Waterfront this year.

The City of Cape Town has withdrawn the noise permit for the event, citing a number of objections.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has also lodged an urgent court application to prevent the planned fireworks display from taking place.

They’ve raised concerns about the well-being of wildlife at the V&A Waterfront and the Table Bay Harbour.

However, the V&A Waterfront has appealed the city’s decision.

CEO David Green told CapeTalk’s John Maytham on Good Morning Cape Town that they still hope to go ahead with the fireworks display.

“We applied for permits right in the middle of November. Everything went well and we got all the permits in the first week of December. Then less than a week later, the city withdrew the permit, and part of that withdrawal process allowed us an appeal. We have lodged an appeal with the city and we’re expecting to hear from them in the next day or two.”