Using Technology to Bridge the Continent’s Health Service Gap

Despite the surging number of cases, most African governments spend less than one per cent of their allocated health budget on mental illness. Researchers found that there are only 1.4 mental health workers per 100,000 people in Africa, compared with a global average of nine per 100,000. This fact, plus the overall weak health infrastructure, means most Africans with mental health problems don’t get treatment. Founded in 2020 by Joshua Koya and Tolulope Ogunjuyigbe, Nguvu Health is an on-demand e-mental health therapy platform giving Africans easy access to quality therapy. Through its mobile platform, Nguvu Health connects users with licensed clinical psychologists via in-app messaging or video calls. The health-tech company was one of the African startups that made it to the 6th edition of the Google Startup accelerator program.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
More Stories
Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival
Life for Many African Footballers Who Aspire to Successful Careers Overseas
Juba’s Class of 2021 Told to Invest in Own Narrative
Bamako To Stick to Military Rule for One Term
Congolese Gallery Takes US Museum On
The First Official Igbo Lecturer at Oxford University
Zimbabwe Opposition Pulls in the Numbers
The Human Cost of Abuja’s Security Strategy
Abiy Switches On Controversial Dam
Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal
Africa’s Biggest International Contemporary Art Fair Opened Its Doors to the Public Again
A Plethora of Beach Spots in Tanzania