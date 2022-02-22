iAfrica

Using Technology to Bridge the Continent’s Health Service Gap

2 hours ago 1 min read

Despite the surging number of cases, most African governments spend less than one per cent of their allocated health budget on mental illness. Researchers found that there are only 1.4 mental health workers per 100,000 people in Africa, compared with a global average of nine per 100,000. This fact, plus the overall weak health infrastructure, means most Africans with mental health problems don’t get treatment. Founded in 2020 by Joshua Koya and Tolulope Ogunjuyigbe, Nguvu Health is an on-demand e-mental health therapy platform giving Africans easy access to quality therapy. Through its mobile platform, Nguvu Health connects users with licensed clinical psychologists via in-app messaging or video calls. The health-tech company was one of the African startups that made it to the 6th edition of the Google Startup accelerator program.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

