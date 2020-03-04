Wed. Mar 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Using Tech to Fight East Africa’s Locust Invasion

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Scientists monitoring the movements of the worst locust outbreak in Kenya in 70 years are hopeful that a new tracking programme they will be able to prevent a second surge of the crop-ravaging insects. Kenneth Mwangi, a satellite information scientist, based at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development climate prediction and applications centre, based in Nairobi, said researchers were running a supercomputer model to predict breeding areas that may have been missed by ground monitoring. These areas could become sources of new swarms if not sprayed. So far, the supercomputer, funded by £35m of UK aid as part of its Weather and Climate Information Services for Africa programme, has successfully forecast the movement of locusts using data such as wind speed and direction, temperature, and humidity. The model has achieved 90% accuracy in forecasting the future locations of the swarms, Mwangi said.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Addis Accuses the US of Taking Sides in the Nile Dam Project

1 min ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Could Cost African Airlines $40m in Revenue

26 mins ago
1 min read

The 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa

29 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrations as the Last Ebola Patient is Discharged

30 mins ago
1 min read

Tourists Vandalise Prominent Landmark in Namibia

24 hours ago
1 min read

Are Forest Gardens a Match for Desert Locusts?

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Addis Accuses the US of Taking Sides in the Nile Dam Project

1 min ago
1 min read

Using Tech to Fight East Africa’s Locust Invasion

3 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Could Cost African Airlines $40m in Revenue

26 mins ago
1 min read

The 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa

29 mins ago