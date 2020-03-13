Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Using Robust Data from Africa to Advance Global Healthcare Discoveries

54gene, the African genomics research, services, and development company has been named in Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020, the company said in a press release this week. The list honours businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. 54gene, a company that uses human genetic data from African populations to improve the development of medical products, appears on this year’s edition, which features 434 businesses from 39 countries. Zipline mastered medical drone delivery in Africa and will soon launch in the U.S. The drone delivery pioneer brings lifesaving medicines to people throughout Rwanda and Ghana

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA | FAST COMPANY

