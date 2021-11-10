Using 4IR Technologies to Assist Cameroon’s Crops

Cameroonian startup Agrix Tech has developed a mobile app that helps farmers to prevent and treat crop diseases utilising machine learning technologies. Founded in August 2018, Agrix Tech is using mobile and machine learning technologies to overcome vital agricultural challenges on the continent. “Most of the small-scale farmers in developing countries are self-taught farmers who lack proper knowledge in crop diseases and pests’ management,” says Adamou Nchange Kouotou, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Agrix Tech. Using the Agrix Tech app, a farmer scans his unhealthy plant, with the recorded video automatically analysed using machine learning techniques and the farmer then provided with sustainable and environmentally-friendly treatment recommendations. The app also helps farmers during the whole production cycle – seeding, growing and storage – through advice and task reminders.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
