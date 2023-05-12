iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

US Welcomes Inquiry Into Claims That SA Assisted Russia With Weapons

AP via VOA News
2 hours ago 1 min read

The United States has welcomed an announcement by the South African government to investigate claims that it provided weapons to Russia to be used in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa said there’s no evidence to support claims by US ambassador Reuben Brigety that a vessel docked in Simon’s Town took weapons back to Russia in December last year.

The Americans said this went against Pretoria’s claim of a neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

At the same time, The Presidency said an independent inquiry lead by a retired judge would investigate the claims made on Thursday.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, Vedant Patel.

“We remain committed to our affirmative agenda of our bilateral relationship with South Africa. One that is focused on the priorities the two governments share, priorities of the recent high-level delegation to Washington discussed, these include issues of global peace and security, further growing the robust trade relationship, working together on a shared health agenda.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Blackouts On Their Way Out – Eventually: Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
2 min read

SA-Russia Alleged Arms Deal Could Threaten Economic Ties Between US And SA

2 hours ago
2 min read

Starbucks South Africa Celebrates Tiny Owls Baby Home

2 hours ago
3 min read

CCID Builds Tower Of Trash In The Middle Of The Cape Town CBD In Anti-Litter Activation

2 hours ago
1 min read

Rand Breaches R19/$ Mark For The First Time Since 2020

23 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency

3 days ago
Bank hacking
1 min read

Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies

3 days ago
1 min read

My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane

3 days ago
1 min read

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Under Fire Over Corruption Allegations at Eskom

4 days ago
1 min read

KZN Flooding Risk High Alert

4 days ago
1 min read

NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal Promises to Keep Coalition Government in Power

4 days ago
2 min read

Wagner Group Signals It Will Stay In Bakhmut After Prigozhin Threatened To Pull Forces

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Blackouts On Their Way Out – Eventually: Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
1 min read

US Welcomes Inquiry Into Claims That SA Assisted Russia With Weapons

2 hours ago
2 min read

SA-Russia Alleged Arms Deal Could Threaten Economic Ties Between US And SA

2 hours ago
2 min read

Starbucks South Africa Celebrates Tiny Owls Baby Home

2 hours ago

Share