iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

US Vaccine Donation Arrives In SA

Photo Credit: Twitter/@HealthZA

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The first half of more than 5.6 million Pfizer vaccine doses have arrived in the country from the United States (US).

The plane carrying over 2.8 million vials touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The health department said the doses would make their way to vaccine sites across the country next week.

The second batch is expected to arrive on South African soil by Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has started delivering on his promise that the US would donate vaccines to the world’s poorest nations.

The donation of 5, 66 million vaccines – which has been promised to South Africa – is the largest donation to a single country and has been made possible by the Covax facility which ensures low to middle-income countries are not left behind in efforts to vaccinate the globe.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 12 528 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mkhize’s Son Responds To SIU’s Digital Vibes Probe

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 025 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

SIU Seeks To Recover R150m From Digital Vibes

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Braces For Third Wave

2 days ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Jobs – Mboweni

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 751 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Commuters Fear Job Losses

3 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Wants Impeachment Halted After Court Ruling

3 days ago
1 min read

Small Businesses Worried About Bailout

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Records 17 351 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Transnet Working On Restoring Systems After Force Majeure

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

US Vaccine Donation Arrives In SA

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 528 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
2 min read

Lions Decider Brings More Pressure Than World Cup Final – Kolisi

2 hours ago
4 min read

Organisers Probe Drinking Incident As Tokyo Sizzles

2 hours ago