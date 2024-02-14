US Urges Senegalese President Sall to Restore the Electoral Calendar

Senegal’s government banned a scheduled march and suspended mobile internet access on Tuesday, amid continued protests over President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone the Feb. 25 presidential election. The government’s handling of the protests, which has led to three deaths in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, received international condemnation. The dead include a 22-year-old student at Gaston Berger University in the coastal city of Saint-Louis, who was killed Friday, a 23-year-old merchant in Dakar and a 16-year-old resident of the city of Ziguinchor who was killed Saturday while fleeing security forces. The protests erupted after President Sall postponed the planned Feb. 25 election until December, citing disputes over the eligibility of key candidates that Sall said threatened the credibility of the vote.



SOURCE: VOA