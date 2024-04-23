US Troops Set To Withdraw From Niger After Failed Talks

The United States is set to withdraw its contingent of more than 1,000 soldiers from Niger in the coming months. The decision comes after talks broke down between Kurt Campbell, the US deputy secretary of state, and Ali Zamine Zeine, Niger’s prime minister. Last month, Niger’s ruling junta revoked the country’s security agreement with the US that accepted the help of its troops in the fight against jihadist terrorism. Niger’s leadership will now look to Russia for help in a move that mirrors that of its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso. The withdrawal of US troops is a major blow to the Biden administration, given US investment in the country. Just six years ago, America built a $100 million military base and drone facility in the country all of which it will now have to vacate following Niger’s decision.SOURCE:

THE GUARDIAN