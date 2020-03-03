Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

US To Give Zambia $389 Million Grant For Aids Relief

Picture: Getty Images.

The United States will give Zambia a new one-year bilateral grant of $389 million for Aids relief starting in October after Congressional approval, Zambia’s ministry of health said in a statement.

The grant under the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) follows a meeting on Zambia, which was held last week in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“The meeting reviewed key policies, strategies and activities to be undertaken towards the goal of achieving epidemic control of HIV,” the statement said.

Zambia’s Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the meeting marked a milestone in the southern African nation’s collaboration with donors in enhancing provision of quality healthcare services.

“The US government through PEPFAR is a strategic partner in Zambia’s National HIV response which has been instrumental in accelerating the nation’s progress towards attainment of epidemic control of HIV and Aids by 2020,” Chilufya said.

In addition to the $389 million, Chilufya said the United States would give Zambia funds specifically for the voluntary male circumcision programmes.

EWN

