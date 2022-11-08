iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

US Targets Alleged ISIS Members In South Africa

Reuters via VOA News
2 mins ago 1 min read

The US Treasury has identified four members of an alleged ISIS cell operating in South Africa.

It comes just over a week since the US warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.

Durban businessman Farhad Hoomer and three of his associates are accused of providing support to ISIS.

Hoomer and two of the men were arrested in 2018 for being behind a series of bomb attacks in Durban.

The US treasury has now imposed sanctions on the four.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Eskom power
1 min read

Stage 2 Power Cuts From 9am

11 seconds ago
1 min read

World Bank Approves Funding For R9bn Plan To Repurpose Komati Power Station

4 days ago
4 min read

Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives ‘Assassination Attempt’

4 days ago
1 min read

No talks of compensation for victims Of Jagersfontein Dam Wall Collapse

4 days ago
1 min read

Municipalities, Govt Departments Owe Eskom Over R50bn – Ramaphosa

4 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Highway Patrol Unit launched

4 days ago
1 min read

No Immediate Measures To Address Power Cuts At Schools – Ramaphosa

4 days ago
3 min read

US Calls For Iran To Be Removed From UN Women’s Rights Commission

5 days ago
3 min read

Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed As First Step To End Africa’s Deadliest Conflict

5 days ago
1 min read

Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms

5 days ago
1 min read

Very Slim Chance Of Getting E-tolls Refund – OUTA

5 days ago
1 min read

‘Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist’ Details Crimes

5 days ago

You may have missed

Eskom power
1 min read

Stage 2 Power Cuts From 9am

11 seconds ago
1 min read

US Targets Alleged ISIS Members In South Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Precision Air crash:  Death Toll rises to 19

33 mins ago
1 min read

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

35 mins ago

Share