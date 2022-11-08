US Targets Alleged ISIS Members In South Africa

The US Treasury has identified four members of an alleged ISIS cell operating in South Africa.

It comes just over a week since the US warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.

Durban businessman Farhad Hoomer and three of his associates are accused of providing support to ISIS.

Hoomer and two of the men were arrested in 2018 for being behind a series of bomb attacks in Durban.

The US treasury has now imposed sanctions on the four.

