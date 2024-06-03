US Places Sanctions on Two Central African Republic Companies with Wagner Ties

The United States has sanctioned two companies in the Central African Republic for supporting Russia’s Wagner Group, the Treasury Department announced. This move aims to counter Russia’s destabilizing activities in Africa. Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson stated that the Wagner Group exploits CAR’s people and resources. He emphasized that the U.S. will continue using sanctions to disrupt those aiding Russia’s agenda in Africa. One of the sanctioned companies is accused of importing chemicals commonly used in mining and leasing aircraft to the Wagner Group for transporting personnel and equipment. The second company allegedly received numerous shipments of heavy materials from a Russian entity linked to Wagner Group’s late leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The U.S. has a history of sanctioning individuals and groups worldwide that support the Wagner Group and, according to State Department spokesman Mathew Miller, will continue to do so to counter the group’s destabilizing presence in Africa.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS