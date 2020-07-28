iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

US Missionary Ordered to Pay for Child Negligence in Uganda

31 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Lawyers for US missionary Renee Bach have reached an out of court settlement with two mothers whose children died at a centre she ran in Uganda. Without admitting liability, Bach and the organisation she founded, Serving His Children (SHC), have agreed to pay Zubeda Gimbo and Annet Kakai £7,335, according to a judgment. Gimbo’s three-year-old son and Kakai’s one-year-old son died after receiving care at SHC, a nutrition centre in Jinja, east Uganda, which was founded by Bach. Bach has been accused of taking part in medical interventions with children, including blood transfusions, despite having no medical qualifications as either a doctor or a nurse. At least 105 children died at the centre over several years. In a statement last year, SHC denied that Bach passed herself off as a doctor, but admitted she regularly assisted in “crisis situations” using “skills” learned from Ugandan healthcare professionals.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenyan Women Living in Lebanon Face an Uphill Battle to Go Home

5 mins ago
1 min read

Things Just Went South for Zimbabwe and the US

14 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Designer’s Fit for First Ladies Collection

24 hours ago
1 min read

The Role of Chancellors in African Institutions

24 hours ago
1 min read

Power Struggles ahead of Somalia Vote

24 hours ago
1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

24 hours ago
1 min read

Activists Say Egypt is Using TikTok as the Latest Battleground against Women

24 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s First Locally Assembled Electric Car Goes on a Test Drive

24 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco Bans Local Travel after COVID-19 Spike

1 day ago
1 min read

No Safe Haven for Rwandans Suspected of Genocide

1 day ago
1 min read

Togolese Nun Ramps Up Efforts for HIV Care during Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Demand Answers about COVID-19 Funds they Donated

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

US Missionary Ordered to Pay for Child Negligence in Uganda

37 seconds ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Living in Lebanon Face an Uphill Battle to Go Home

5 mins ago
1 min read

Things Just Went South for Zimbabwe and the US

14 mins ago
5 min read

Virtual Access to Healthcare Services and Products

53 mins ago