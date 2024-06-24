US Lawmakers Call for the Release of Binance Executive Detained in Nigeria

US lawmakers French Hill and Chrissy Houhalan have called for the immediate release of detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan after visiting him in prison. Gambaryan, a US citizen, was detained in February on charges of money laundering and unlicensed financial activities. Last week, Nigerian authorities dropped the charges against him and made Binance the sole defendant. Despite this, they have declined requests for his release ostensibly because of the pending money laundering case against his employer, Binance. Following their visit, the lawmakers expressed concerns about his health, citing malaria and double pneumonia, and inadequate medical care. The duo are the latest to demand for Gambaryan’s release, after sixteen American lawmakers did the same earlier this month. A group of former US prosecutors, some of whom had worked with Gambaryan, had also urged the same in a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken earlier this month.



SOURCE: TECHCABAL