US, Kenya Teams Open Trade Talks Amid Smallholder Farmers’ Protest

As Kenya and the US began the second round of the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) negotiations, concerns are being raised on whether the two sides will fully address key issues that have held back Kenya’s economic take-off. The Export Processing Zone manufactures apparel for the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) which comes to an end in 2025.Fears abound that the decades-old deal, a preferential trade programme which allows duty- and quota-free access to the US market for sub-Saharan African countries, might not be renewed after it expires in September 2025.

AFRICAN GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY ACT

