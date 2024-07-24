US Invites Sudanese Army, Rebels for Ceasefire Talks

The United States has invited the Sudanese army, led by General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to US-mediated ceasefire talks. The talks are set to begin on August 14 in Switzerland. Dagalo has already confirmed his side’s participation in the talks, stating that they will aim for a comprehensive ceasefire and improved humanitarian access. The talks will include observers from the African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations, with Saudi Arabia as a co-host. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need to end the conflict, which has devastated the country, caused many deaths, and displaced nearly 10 million people. Previous talks in Jeddah broke down, but U.S. officials hope the Switzerland talks will advance toward a nationwide cessation of violence.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS