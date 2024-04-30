US Envoy Calls on UAE, Others to Cease Support for Sudan’s Warring Factions

The US has appealed to the UAE and other countries to halt support for Sudan’s warring parties. The call came on Monday when the US envoy to the United Nations revealed a devastating crisis is looming as a result of the war, which has been ongoing for a year between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary. The conflict has resulted in what has been described as one of the largest displacement crisis in the world. The US envoy believes the support both sides receive is worsening the war and further destroying Sudan; hence, the call for all countries to desist. The UAE has, however, denied all allegations of involvement in the war, stating that it supplies neither arms nor ammunition to “any faction engaged in the ongoing conflict.”



SOURCE: REUTERS