US Court Sentences Son of Guinea-Bissau’s Ex-president Sentenced for Leading International Heroin Trafficking Ring

Malam Bacai Sanha Jr, 52, planned to use the proceeds to fund his ambitions to become Guinea-Bissau’s president through a coup, authorities say. He is the son of Malam Bacai Sanha, who led the West African country from 2009 until his death in 2012. Sanha Jr has been linked to a failed coup in February 2022. He was extradited to the US in August 2022, following his arrest in Tanzania a few weeks earlier. His trial began soon afterwards and in September last year, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally import drugs. Sanha Jr is accused of importing heroin from several countries to Portugal, and also from Europe to the United States. US authorities say he could be deported following his imprisonment as he is not an American citizen. The 52-year-old, known as “Bacaizinho” in Guinea-Bissau, has held several roles in the government, including as his father’s economic adviser.

SOURCE: BBC