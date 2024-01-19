Urbanisation and Tourists Part of Reasons Affecting Senegal’s Pink Gem

Lake Retba, better known as Lac Rose (the Pink Lake), is located around 35km from the city of Dakar, Senegal. The lake is isolated from the sea by about 1km of sand dunes. Its fresh water comes from the seasonal water table in the dunes, which are higher than the lake. Thus the sea provides most of the lake’s water and all of its salt. The lake’s waters are virtually devoid of life, with the exception of a few microscopic algae and bacteria. The Pink Lake is one of the main tourist destinations in the Dakar region, primarily because of the pink colour of its waters. But it’s losing its appeal for a number of reasons.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION