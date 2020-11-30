iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Upgrading One of Africa’s Busiest Land Border Crossings

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Unfazed by the prospect of a prolonged economic downturn, Harith General Partners and Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund have taken a stake in a $296m project to upgrade Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge border with SA. Harith is an infrastructure-focused private equity fund manager that was formed over a decade ago and counts Absa and Old Mutual among its shareholders. Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund was founded in 2012 by former MTN CEO Phuthuma Nhleko and Johann Rupert, chair of Remgro, one of SA’s investment heavyweights.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Maputo Spreads Christmas Cheer and Awareness

28 seconds ago
1 min read

Engaging Women as Active Participants in Africa’s Energy Transition

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Controversial Mauritian Route to Investing in India

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Case of Democracy in Action in Burkina Faso

7 mins ago
1 min read

To Keep or Repeal Namibia’s Law on Abortion?

10 mins ago
1 min read

Fighting in Ethiopia has been a Long Time Coming

12 mins ago
1 min read

Tributes for Senegalese Footballer

13 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerians in Disbelief after Horrific Attack

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Activist Pushes for Community Involvement in Climate Change Fight

16 mins ago
1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

2 days ago
1 min read

Here’s Why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

2 days ago
1 min read

These African Resorts Marry the Outdoors and Luxury

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Maputo Spreads Christmas Cheer and Awareness

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Upgrading One of Africa’s Busiest Land Border Crossings

2 mins ago
1 min read

Engaging Women as Active Participants in Africa’s Energy Transition

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Controversial Mauritian Route to Investing in India

5 mins ago