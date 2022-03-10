iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Upgrading Maternal Diagnostic Tools in Sub-Saharan Africa

5 hours ago 1 min read

Butterfly Network, a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, has received a grant for $5 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve maternal and foetal health. Through this grant, Butterfly will provide 1,000 healthcare workers in Sub-Saharan Africa with Butterfly iQ+, the world’s only handheld, whole-body point-of-care ultrasound probe. As part of this initiative, 500 probes will be given to mid-level practitioners in Kenya and 500 will be distributed to healthcare workers in South Africa; both distributions will focus on improving maternal and foetal health. Pregnancy complications represent some of the largest contributors to morbidity and mortality in resource-constrained care settings. Butterfly Network will document best practices for point-of-care ultrasound utilisation that can be leveraged to optimise the qualitative and quantitative clinical and economic impact of Butterfly iQ+ deployments across other care settings. Additionally, a portion of this grant will also be used to accelerate the launch of new maternal and foetal health capabilities available within the Butterfly iQ+ mobile application.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

One of Johannesburg’s Most Impressive Boutique Hotels

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Startup Plans to Takeover the Region

5 hours ago
1 min read

East Africa Gets Its Own Vaccine Plant

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kampala’s Decision Brews Contention

5 hours ago
1 min read

Mobile is Driving Africa’s Digital Economy

5 hours ago
1 min read

Malagasy Mine is Offsetting Forest Lost to the Project by Protecting Areas of Rainforest Elsewhere

5 hours ago
2 min read

The Economic Effects of Russia’s Invasion on Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs Expands by 50%

5 hours ago
1 min read

Rwanda Commits to Preserving a Bat thought To be Extinct

6 hours ago
1 min read

To Experience Kampala in Its Entirety, All of These Experiences are a Must

4 days ago
1 min read

South Africa is One of the Most Diverse Countries in the World and a Hiker’s Paradise

4 days ago
1 min read

12 Apostles Hotel and Spa Champions the Role Tourism Needs to Play in Conservation

4 days ago

You may have missed

Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

1 hour ago
1 min read

Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

1 hour ago
1 min read

I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer