Updated School Calendar For 2020

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that after consultation with the council of education ministers they had opted to amend the 2020 school calendar for public schools in South Africa.

All schooling was suspended in March as government prepared for Covid-19. The Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils returned to school last week and most schools are likely to return in July and August.

The updated school term schedule provides for new term dates as well as the updated school holidays.

The four school terms for 2020 are now gazetted as follows:

  • Term 1: 15 January – 18 March
  • Term 2: 8 June – 7 August
  • Term 3: 12 August – 23 September
  • Term 4: 5 October – 15 December

