Unwelcome in Public Spaces, Queer Zimbabweans Turn to Social Media for Community

In Zimbabwe, where same-sex relations are criminalized and queer love is often ridiculed and tagged “unAfrican,” LGBTIQ+ individuals are turning to social media platforms like TikTok to express themselves and build communities. With public spaces increasingly closed off, LGBTIQ+ Zimbabweans are using platforms like TikTok to challenge homophobia and assert their right to exist. Studies show that these online spaces are powerful acts of resistance, allowing individuals to share their stories and connect with others. TikTok’s algorithm allows even new creators to find wide audiences, making it crucial for marginalized communities seeking connection. Users like Prosexy and Mamo challenge traditional gender norms and show that queer love is part of Zimbabwean culture. Their posts help normalize queer identities and provide a counter-narrative to dominant homophobic discourse. While social media has drawbacks like harassment, platforms like TikTok offer a lifeline for many LGBTIQ+ Zimbabweans.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION