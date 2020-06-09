Untu Welcomes Dismissal Of 4 Senior PRASA Officials

The United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) has on Tuesday welcomed the dismissal of four senior Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Protection Services officials.
They’ve were found guilty of procurement irregularities.
Prasa said the dismissals followed a disciplinary inquiry, which probed issues relating to tenders dating back over 10 years.
The union’s Sonja Carstens said: “We are very grateful that Prasa has finally taken action and is doing what needs to be done.”
