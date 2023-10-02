Untu: The Transnet CEO Portia Derby’s Resignation Was Obvious

The Transnet CEO Portia Derby’s resignation, according to the United National Transport Union (Untu), was not unexpected.

Derby’s term was set to expire at the end of October, and the government-owned logistics corporation announced her departure at the end of the previous week.

Following years of operational and financial difficulties as well as high-level corruption, Derby was recruited in 2020 to turn the situation around at Transnet.

But as the business struggled to turn the curve, she recently came under increasing pressure to go.

“Untu has always maintained that it supports anyone in charge of Transnet, so long as they do not have a fraudulent or corrupt past and possess the necessary skills and expertise to turn the entity around,” said a representative for the union, Atenkosi Plaatjie.

CFO of Transnet Additionally, Nonkululeko Dlamini resigned from her job.

Plaatjie said that there was a pressing need to fill the leadership void.

Given Transnet’s financial predicament, the current shortage of operable locomotives, and the other problems, it is imperative that the person nominated to these posts have the necessary resources and support from the shareholders to carry out their responsibilities efficiently.