Untu Promises To Give Portia Derby A Chance

Transport union Untu has promised to give the new Transnet CEO a chance to prove herself.
Portia Derby was appointed on Friday to replace Siyabonga Gama after he was fired amid corruption allegations.
Transnet is one of the state-owned entities which have been gripped by allegations of state capture and corruption running into millions of rands.
Derby is a former director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises, which has Transnet as one of the state-owned entities it oversees.
“We’re going to give them the benefit of the doubt. Obviously Transnet has been without a CEO since the dismissal of Siyabonga Gama. We believe the future of Transnet will be in stabilisation,” said Untu’s Sonya Carsens.
