UNSG Says Security Council Ready to Give Africa a Seat at the Table

Antiono Guterres addressed the third summit of a group of developing countries known as Group of 77 in Uganda’s capital. “[…] in recent declarations, public declarations, I’ve seen the permanent members being favourable to at least one African permanent member, the United States said so. The Russian Federation said so. China has been positive in this regard, the UK and France too. So for the first time, I’m hopeful that at least a partial reform of the U.N. Security Council could be possible for this flagrant injustice to be corrected and for Africa to have at least one permanent member in the security Council.” On the reforms of international institutions and frameworks, the UN chief said, “The United Nations Security Council is paralyzed by geopolitical divisions. And its composition does not reflect the reality of today’s world. It must be reformed.”

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS