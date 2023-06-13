UN’s Africa Group ‘Not Prepared to Participate’ with Dragos Viorel Tigau

The Africa group within the United Nations said it would never work again with the Romanian ambassador to Kenya in certain forums after he allegedly compared them to a monkey while attending a meeting in Nairobi. The group also demanded an unconditional and public apology to the people of Africa. Dragos Viorel Tigau was at the weekend recalled by the Romanian foreign ministry after complaints that followed a meeting at the UN building in Kenya’s capital on 26 April when a monkey appeared at the window of the conference room. “The African group has joined us,” Tigau allegedly said, according to a note from the South Sudanese embassy in Kenya. The Romanian foreign ministry said at the weekend it had only been informed of the incident this week and “began a procedure to recall its ambassador”.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

