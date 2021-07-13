Unrest Causes Vaccination Challenges

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country has been hit by challenge after challenge.
Just as the pace began picking up, the present unrest is now affecting the vaccination programme.
Some vaccination centres have been forced to close for reasons of safety.
Just over 4.2 million people have been immunised and government is targeting administering a quarter of million jabs per day.
But the Independent Community Pharmacy Association said this “now becomes impossible since pharmacy vaccination sites have been destroyed and looted”.
“It is with utter dismay that we as independent pharmacies, the frontline against COVID-19 infections and a primary role player in vaccinations, find ourselves in a desperate situation,” it said in a statement.
It also warned that the “frenzied” looting itself created potential super-spreader gatherings.
More Stories
KZN Violence Death Toll Rises To 26
Ramaphosa’s Speech Uninspiring – Steenhuisen
SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases
Soldiers Ready To Be Deployed To Assist Police With Pro-Zuma Riots In Gauteng And KZN
South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated
ConCourt To Hear Zuma’s Bid For Sentence Review
Liquor Industry Disappointed By Alcohol Ban
NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA
SA Remains On Level 4
Zuma Demonstrators Promise To Intensify Protests
NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases
Arrests Made As Protests Force N3 Closure