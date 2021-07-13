Unrest Causes Vaccination Challenges

Share with your network!

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the country has been hit by challenge after challenge.

Just as the pace began picking up, the present unrest is now affecting the vaccination programme.

Some vaccination centres have been forced to close for reasons of safety.

Just over 4.2 million people have been immunised and government is targeting administering a quarter of million jabs per day.

But the Independent Community Pharmacy Association said this “now becomes impossible since pharmacy vaccination sites have been destroyed and looted”.

“It is with utter dismay that we as independent pharmacies, the frontline against COVID-19 infections and a primary role player in vaccinations, find ourselves in a desperate situation,” it said in a statement.

It also warned that the “frenzied” looting itself created potential super-spreader gatherings.

