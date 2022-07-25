iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde

Twitter/@alanwinde

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on young engineers to pursue careers at Eskom.

The country has been battling rolling blackouts over the past month but the Western Cape has managed to stay one level below the rest of the country due to its Steenbras hydroelectric system.

Winde said that he recognised that power cuts were not entirely an Eskom problem.

He warned Eskom is not only grappling with a power generation crisis but also “brain drain”.

“It is no secret that one of the many problems facing Eskom is the dearth of skilled employees, such as engineers, who are desperately needed to assist at the company to end rolling power cuts for good. Unprecedented interventions are clearly required and required right now.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

7 mins ago
1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

10 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

12 mins ago
3 min read

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

2 days ago
1 min read

Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Jessie Duarte’s Family Pleads To Stop Conspiracy Theories

3 days ago
SAPS
1 min read

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

3 days ago
2 min read

Mbeki Warns Of Unrest In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Construction Of Solar-And-Battery Power Plant To Benefit Northern Cape’s Kenhardt

4 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Lawyers Write To Ramaphosa To Have Him Testify Before Inquiry

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde

8 seconds ago
1 min read

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

7 mins ago
1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

10 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

12 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer