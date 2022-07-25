Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on young engineers to pursue careers at Eskom.
The country has been battling rolling blackouts over the past month but the Western Cape has managed to stay one level below the rest of the country due to its Steenbras hydroelectric system.
Winde said that he recognised that power cuts were not entirely an Eskom problem.
He warned Eskom is not only grappling with a power generation crisis but also “brain drain”.
“It is no secret that one of the many problems facing Eskom is the dearth of skilled employees, such as engineers, who are desperately needed to assist at the company to end rolling power cuts for good. Unprecedented interventions are clearly required and required right now.”
More Stories
We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa
ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped
Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund
WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA
NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA
Jessie Duarte’s Family Pleads To Stop Conspiracy Theories
Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed
Mbeki Warns Of Unrest In SA
NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Construction Of Solar-And-Battery Power Plant To Benefit Northern Cape’s Kenhardt
Mkhwebane’s Lawyers Write To Ramaphosa To Have Him Testify Before Inquiry