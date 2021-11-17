iAfrica

Unpacking The Mercer Report

Many African companies have realised that life will never be the same again post Covid-19. Business survival will, to a large extent, depend on how  organisations embrace the future, use technology, invest in skilling and re-skilling employees, develop tailor-made employee benefits, incorporate mental well-being into HR models, develop sustainable working models, and embed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in business models. In this episode, Teresa Clarke talks with Kenny Fihla, Chief Executive: Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank Group about how businesses can reorganise themselves post Covid-19.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

