Telkom is proud to unveil TelkomLearn, an innovative digital learning platform poised to transform access to premium educational resources. The platform provides quality courses through accredited partners, heralding a new era where educational excellence radiates for all.

TelkomLearn serves as the go-to platform for learners and parents seeking to empower their or their child’s future with a comprehensive suite of digital learning resources. Whether navigating basic educational paths or exploring higher education opportunities, the platform aggregates credible digital education providers to offer unparalleled solutions to enrich their educational journey.

To bring the platform to life, Telkom partnered with leading institutions and credible experts to give South Africans access to a wide range of quality courses designed to equip them with in-demand skills. Each course provides practical, relevant and accessible learning to increase knowledge and skills for a successful career.



“Empowering every parent and learner is the cornerstone of TelkomLearn. We perceive this platform as an indispensable ally for parents nurturing young minds,” says Dr. Mmaki Jantjies, Group Executive for Innovation and Transformation at Telkom.



She goes on to say, “our basic education module encompasses daily interactive sessions led by proficient tutors and gamified revision courses. Transitioning to higher education, users can explore a plethora of courses offered by esteemed partners. Moreover, the platform extends access to auxiliary resources such as bursaries, mental health support, and career opportunities, ensuring a holistic educational journey.”

TelkomLearn bridges geographical divides, affording South Africans boundless educational avenues for their children. Irrespective of location, parents and learners can leverage TelkomLearn to equip themselves with the tools they need for success in today’s digital world.

As part of the TelkomLearn launch campaign, students have the chance to win up to R50 000 worth of prizes upon completing courses. Additionally, Further Education and Training (FET) Institutions with over 100 course completions stand a chance to share in an R150 000 grand prize pool, rewarding exceptional engagement.

“Educational excellence should be accessible to all, and TelkomLearn is our commitment to making this vision a reality. We invite parents and learners across South Africa to join us in empowering our children and our futures through TelkomLearn,” adds Dr Jantjies.

Empower your or your child’s educational journey today with TelkomLearn, your digital gateway to superior digital education. Enhance your employability, master your craft, and positively impact the world around you with Telkom Learn. Explore the future of education by visiting www.telkomlearn.co.za.