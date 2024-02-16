Unleash Your Potential & Put Your School On The Map With Samsung!

Samsung South Africa is calling all learners in grade 10 and 11 from public schools in underserved communities to unleash that spark of innovation within them. The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition is the perfect platform for learners to display their scientific talents and show how Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) can be applied to positively impact their communities’ environmental challenges.

Launched in Africa in 2023, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a unique competition that encourages creative thinking, problem-solving skills and teamwork to nurture social innovative ideas that address local communities’ most pressing problems.

Entries for 2024 competition are open! Enter and stand a chance to win amazing prizes for your school. Teachers are encouraged to submit their schools applications now at https://www.samsung.com/za/solvefortomorrow/ for an opportunity to win up to R100 000 in technology and classroom supplies!

Be an agent of change! Enter the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition now.