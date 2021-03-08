Universities SA Says Writing Off Student Debt ‘Not On The Cards’

Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa says writing off students’ historic debt is simply not on the cards.
The Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) is threatening to continue with protest action against the exclusion of students due to outstanding fees.
Universities across the country are set to resume classes this week.
“Debt owed to universities is in the region of R10-billion. At Wits [it] amounts about R250-million,” Bawa said.
“The idea that the amount can simply be written off is just not on the cards. It will make a huge dent for these universities to continue to be sustainable.
More Stories
Bushiri Extradition Trial Begins In Malawi
Concerns About Safety Of Police Officers
SA Records 862 New Cases
SA Reports 1 227 New Cases
It’s Important To Delay Third COVID-19 Wave – Mkhize
100 180 Health Workers Vaccinated In SA
Actual SA COVID-19 Toll Could Be Much Higher – Report
Chief Justice Ordered To Apologise For Pro-Israel Comments
Mkhize Reflects On The Year That Was
SA Records 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases And 96 Deaths
Western Cape Prepares For Third Wave
Police Foil Sandton Heist