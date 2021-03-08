Universities SA Says Writing Off Student Debt ‘Not On The Cards’

Share with your network!

Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa says writing off students’ historic debt is simply not on the cards.

The Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) is threatening to continue with protest action against the exclusion of students due to outstanding fees.

Universities across the country are set to resume classes this week.

“Debt owed to universities is in the region of R10-billion. At Wits [it] amounts about R250-million,” Bawa said.

“The idea that the amount can simply be written off is just not on the cards. It will make a huge dent for these universities to continue to be sustainable.

