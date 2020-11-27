iAfrica

Universities Academic Year To Finish In 2021

EWN

56 mins ago

Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande says universities will complete the 2020 academic year in March next year.

He made the announcement during a media briefing on Thursday.

Nzimande announced further measures his department will implement to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Read the full statement here.

