Universities Academic Year To Finish In 2021

Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande says universities will complete the 2020 academic year in March next year.
He made the announcement during a media briefing on Thursday.
Nzimande announced further measures his department will implement to curb the spread of COVID-19.
