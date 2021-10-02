United’s Rashford Returns To Full Training After Shoulder Operation

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford returned to full training after a recent shoulder operation and should be available after the international break, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Rashford said in August he had undergone surgery on a shoulder injury, which he picked up during the latter part of the 2020-21 season.

The injury cut short his game time, with the 23-year-old playing only a limited role with England during their run to the Euro 2020 final in July, where they lost to champions Italy.

“Marcus trained fully for the first time today (Friday) with contact,” Solskjaer said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home game with Everton.

“There were a few tackles flying in on him and he seemed okay, which was nice to see. Marcus is fit, he’s worked really hard, but he’s not had any contact (until now).

“If his shoulder can take the contact now, he should be ready after the internationals.”

The international break begins on Monday, with United returning to action in the league on Oct. 16 against Leicester City.

Defender Luke Shaw, who suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, will undergo a late fitness test for Saturday’s game. He also missed Wednesday’s 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal due to illness.

“Luke feels better in himself. He’s been ill but he’s still got the shoulder injury,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve got to make a decision on him.”

United are fourth in the league standings on 13 points on goal difference, one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Reuters

