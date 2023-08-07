Unisa To Be Placed Under Administration

Unisa will be placed under administration, according to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

This comes after an independent assessor’s assessment revealed major financial and other mismanagement at the university.

This comes on the heels of the institution’s registrar, Steward Mothata, being fired earlier this year for violating the code of ethics and behavior.

Nzimande expressed confidence that the choice of an administrator will be in the best interests of the university.

“The Ministerial Task Team (MTT) conducted an independent review of Unisa’s mission drift, which had massive implications for Unisa’s financial sustainability and future,” said department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi. The MTT also conducted thorough analyses of how the fourth industrial revolution and its associated disruptions and transformations will affect many people.