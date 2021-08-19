Unique Stays Across South Africa To Add To Your Wish List

While many South Africans are continuing to stay indoors and work from home, there’s no reason passionate travellers can’t dream about future adventures. From a sunset dome that’s ideal for stargazing to a quirky converted silo with endless views across the Swartland, the great news is there are some incredible unique stays on Airbnb right here in South Africa that are just begging to be added to your wishlist.

A sunset dome in Tulbagh

Overlooking a crystal clear lake and nestled against the Witzenburg mountain range in the Western Cape, this geodome is ideal for adventurers with fishing, mountain biking and hiking right on the doorstep. The inviting outdoor bath and incredible starry night skies are also ideal for anyone who just wants to soak up the view.





Seaview apartment in Umdloti

With views on the Indian Ocean and a private pool on the balcony, this stylish apartment is kitted out with muted colours – and is ideal for design lovers who want to relax in style.

A greenhouse in Swellendam

With floor-to-ceiling windows, this stylish greenhouse in Swellendam has endless forest views for a true back to nature experience. With a cosy wood burner for chilly nights and expansive patio for warmer days, it’s ideally designed to bring the outdoors in.





A Lodge in the Mjejane Game Reserve

Passing elephants are your neighbours at this luxurious private lodge in the Mjejane Game Reserve. With a swimming pool and gym, game drives available (additional cost) and a huge terrace, this stay is perfect for adventure, tranquility, as well as the perfect sundowner.

A Yurt in Botrivier

Embracing the ‘glamping trend’ this unique yurt stay offers luxury camping on Porcupine Hills Guest Farm and the Diepklowe Nature Conservancy. Built on a slope and north facing, it’s perfectly positioned for taking in the sunrise and sunset and for admiring the raw beauty of the landscape.





A farmstay in Pretoria

This contemporary cottage on Rosemary Hill Farm is a feast for the eyes. Using stone, wood and large windows to make the most of the natural light it’s ideal for design and nature lovers alike.

A Silo in Malmesbury

For something truly unique, this converted silo on an authentic farm offers incredible views across the Swartland to the Parderberg mountains. Dubbed the ‘honeymoon room’ by the Hosts it also has stylish interiors for cosy nights in.

A tiny cabin in Joubertina

In the Eastern Cape, this quaint stay is part tiny house and part cabin and has been lovingly handcrafted by the Hosts. Perched on the Tweerivier Creek, with its own private jetty, it has stunning views across the water.

