Unique Indigenous Knowledge Strategies Practised in Four Coastal Communities of Africa

In the Lapai Gwari community of Niger state, north central Nigeria, elders predict the weather by observing a large stone in the Chachanga River. The LapanGwagwan stone serves as a tool to determine the frequency of flooding and gauge the severity of rainfall. When the colour of the stone changes to brown, it signifies an imminent heavy downpour, while a grey colour indicates either light or moderate rainfall. This traditional knowledge helps the community to prepare for potential flooding. This is just one example of the indigenous knowledge established in the literature as important in mitigating the effects of climate change. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment report also affirms that indigenous knowledge should be integrated into research.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION