Unions Take Eskom’s Wage Offer To Members

12 seconds ago 1 min read

Unions will be meeting with their members to discuss the proposed wage offer from Eskom, that’s after a proposed agreement was drafted during wage deliberations.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa confirmed that they’ ll be meeting with Eskom officials on Tuesday to give them feedback.

Talks are still underway with National Union of  Mineworkers Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu saying things are looking positive.

Eskom has offered workers a 7% wage increase, but he says the conditions of employment will have to be improved, too.

Unions Take Eskom's Wage Offer To Members

