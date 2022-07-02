Unions Take Eskom’s Wage Offer To Members

Unions will be meeting with their members to discuss the proposed wage offer from Eskom, that’s after a proposed agreement was drafted during wage deliberations.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa confirmed that they’ ll be meeting with Eskom officials on Tuesday to give them feedback.
Talks are still underway with National Union of Mineworkers Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu saying things are looking positive.
Eskom has offered workers a 7% wage increase, but he says the conditions of employment will have to be improved, too.
